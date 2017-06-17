90 suspected scammers, money mules investigated over cases involving over S$1.1 million

SINGAPORE: A total of 90 people are being investigated for their suspected role in 286 cases of scams involving more that S$1.1 million, police said in a news release on Saturday (Jun 17).



The 50 men and 40 women, aged between 16 and 65, were picked up in a three-day islandwide operation from Monday to Wednesday.

The police did not specify the type of scams they were involved in, but said that the suspects are being investigated for cheating and money laundering.

Those convicted of cheating may face up to 10 years and a fine, while those convicted of money laundering face the same jail term and/or a fine up to $500,000.



The police added that they would continue such enforcement operations and take firm action against anyone involved in scams.



They also reminded the public that those who allow their bank accounts to be used in such scams can also be investigated and prosecuted.

Police gave the following advice for members of the public to avoid falling victim to scams: