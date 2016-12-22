900g of heroin seized from motorcyclist's underwear at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian motorcyclist was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 21) after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found about 900g of heroin hidden in his underwear.

The 23-year-old had been stopped for inspection at about 6.10am on Wednesday at the arrival motorcycle zone of Tuas Checkpoint when ICA officers suspected that there could be drugs hidden in his underwear, said a joint media release from ICA and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday.



ICA officers then alerted CNB officers, who searched the man and found the heroin.

The haul is estimated to be worth more than S$63,000.

If the amount of diamorphine (pure heroin) trafficked is found to be more than 15g, the man could face the death penalty under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The media release said that 15g of diamorphine is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.