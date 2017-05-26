92 suspected drug offenders arrested in 11-day operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 92 suspected drug offenders were arrested during an 11-day operation that ended on Friday (May 26), said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release.



Officers seized a variety of drugs, which included about 226g of NPS or synthetic cannabis, 118g of Ice, 48g of heroin, 309 Yaba tablets, nine Ecstasy tablets, small amounts of cannabis, Ketamine, Erimin-5 tablets and four bottles of methadone worth over S$18,000.

The anti-drug operation was carried out across Singapore, covering Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Panjang, Hougang, Jurong, Punggol, Sengkang, Serangoon, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

CNB said that in one of the cases, officers arrested a 25-year-old Singaporean man who's believed to have trafficked Ice.



He was arrested last Tuesday at his residence near Tampines Street 33, where about 32g of Ice, various drug-smoking utensils and a digital weighing scale were seized.

CNB added that investigations against all the suspects are ongoing.