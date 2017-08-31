94 drug offenders arrested in 3-day operation

SINGAPORE: Authorities arrested 94 drug offenders in a three-day raid that ended on Thursday (Aug 31) morning, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

The island-wide operation covered areas including Boon Lay, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marsiling, Sengkang, Tampines and Woodlands.



About 60g of Ice, 25g of heroin, 310g of cannabis and six Ecstasy tablets were seized during the operation, which was supported by the Singapore Police Force.



One of the suspects, a 37-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested at Jalan Kayu on Monday.



Officers found about 38g of Ice and six Ecstasy tablets at the unit where he was staying. Drug paraphernalia such as digital weighing scales, empty plastic packaging and improvised drug-smoking apparatus were seized.

Three suspected drug abusers - Singaporean women in their 20s and 30s - were also arrested within the unit.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The authorities also arrested a 43-year-old cannabis trafficker in Seletar West, along with two suspected drug abusers.



A small packet of cannabis was recovered from each of the drug abusers while about 300g of cannabis was found in the suspected drug trafficker’s home in Yishun Street 81.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

