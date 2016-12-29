95% of escalator incidents due to user behavior: BCA

SINGAPORE: A total of 63 incidents relating to the use of escalators have been reported to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) since Nov 1, when new regulations on escalator maintenance kicked in.



A total of 95 per cent of these incidents were due to user behavior while three incidents were due to mechanical faults such as the handrail stopping while the escalator was still in operation, BCA said in a media release on Thursday (Dec 29).

The authority added that the most common causes of escalator incidents involved users who carried heavy or bulky objects and lost their balance while travelling on the escalators. It also received reports of incidents where escalator users fell due to inattentiveness, intoxication, being unwell, or from leaning against the sides of the escalator.

"Generally, it was also observed that about 78 per cent of the incidents involved the elderly (above the age of 60)," BCA said.

Among the incidents - a domestic helper from Myanmar was injured after she fell down an escalator at Ngee Ann City earlier in December. Last month, a man was injured after his foot got caught on an escalator at Bugis Junction mall.

There are more than 6,000 escalators in Singapore. Since November, new regulations require escalator owners and registered escalator contractors to notify BCA as soon as possible when an incident involving death or injury, or a malfunction of safety critical components occurs.

"For incidents related to mechanical fault, BCA will suspend the operation of the escalator. The owner is also required to engage an Authorised Examiner to investigate the cause of the incident and recommend rectification works. The escalator will only be allowed to resume operation with BCA’s consent," the authority said.

It urged members of the public to practise safe use of escalators, especially in crowded areas such as shopping malls and train stations. Most escalator incidents can be prevented by following a few safety tips such as avoiding distraction by mobile devices and having young children accompanied by adults, BCA said.