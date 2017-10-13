95 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day islandwide operation

SINGAPORE: Ninety-five suspected drug offenders have been arrested in a four-day operation across Singapore, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday (Oct 13).

Officers seized 371g of heroin, 93g of Ice and 105g of cannabis in the operation, which was carried out from Oct 9 to 13.

Some of the areas covered included Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Hougang, Sembawang, Simei, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

Among those arrested was a 52-year-old Singaporean, a suspected drug trafficker who was caught near his residence in Sembawang Drive with two straws of heroin.

Officers also recovered a pouch containing 92g of heroin that the suspect had thrown away while attempting to evade arrest. The suspect was later brought to his home, where a search turned up about 151g of heroin and 54g of Ice.

The CNB also said that the suspect was brought to another of his hideout where about 17g of heroin, 29g of Ice, three digital weighing scales and an improvised drug-smoking apparatus were recovered.

The haul of drugs from the 52-year-old suspect is estimated to be worth more than S$35,000.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.