96 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day operation

SINGAPORE: Ninety-six suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during a four-day islandwide operation conducted from Aug 14, it said in a new release on Friday (Aug 18).

During the operation, 100g of heroin, 40g of Ice, 25g of cannabis and a small amount of Erimin-5 tablets were seized. Some of the areas covered during the operation included Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Geylang, Marsiling, Serangoon, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun, CNB said.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 60-year-old male Singaporean who is suspected to be a heroin trafficker, and a 63-year-old male Singaporean who is a suspected drug abuser in the area of Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

About 23g of heroin were recovered from the suspected drug trafficker, and a follow-up search of his home at Serangoon Avenue 4 recovered about 70g of heroin and a digital weighing scale.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing.

One of the suspected drug offenders arrested during the four-day operation. (Photo: CNB)

Advertisement