99 women arrested for vice-related activities

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested 99 women, aged 22 to 43, for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

In a news release on Monday (Jun 19), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it arrested the women during a four-day operation that ended on Jun 15. During the operation, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and six police land divisions conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations islandwide, including hotels and residential units at Geylang, Serangoon Road, Balestier Road and Woodlands.

Investigations are still ongoing, the authorities said.

The police will continue to take tough enforcement action and clamp down on such activities. "Anyone found assisting in vice activities will be dealt with severely," they said.

House owners who rent their premises to any person for vice-related activities face a fine of up to S$3,000 and up to three years in jail for the first offence. For a second or subsequent conviction, they may be punished with a fine of up to S$10,000 and up to five years' imprisonment.



Advertisement