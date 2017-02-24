A-Level results: 92.6% score at least 3 H2 passes, slightly off high mark

SINGAPORE: Of the students who sat for last year's GCE A-Level examinations, 92.6 per cent received at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes, with a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry - which is just off the best result since the curriculum change in 2006.

According to the Ministry of Education's (MOE) press release on Friday (Feb 24), 12,538 students sat for the examinations last year, and the performance was just shy of the high mark of 93.1 per cent achieved by the 2015 cohort. It did, however, better the previous high of 91.4 per cent set by the 2014 cohort.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had on Thursday wished the students well on his Facebook page, and urged them to take their time to consider their interests and strengths before pursuing them.

He added: "Your early 20s are a great time for self discovery and adventure. Remember to stay focussed, motivated, and driven. All the best!"

The A-level curriculum was revised in 2006, with the first cohort of candidates taking their examinations in 2007. The pass percentage has steadily increased since then, with 87.5 per cent of the 2007 cohort achieving a similar standard of passes.

School candidates would have been issued their result slips by their schools from 2.30pm on Friday, while private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post.

Private candidates who are eligible for SingPass can also use their account to obtain their results online via the Internet Examination Results Release System (iERRS) on SEAB’s website from 2.30pm on Friday, MOE said.