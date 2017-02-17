A-Level results to be released next Friday

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2016 A-Level examination will be released next Friday (Feb 24), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced.

School candidates can collect their result slips from their schools from 2.30pm on that day, the ministry added in its press release.



Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post. Those with SingPass accounts can also obtain their results online via the internet Examination Results Release System (iERRS) on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s website from 2.30pm, MOE said.