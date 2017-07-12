'A natural diplomat': PM Lee pays tribute to late Maurice Baker

SINGAPORE: The late Mr Maurice Baker was a patriot who devoted his life to public service, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of the pioneer diplomat who died on Tuesday (Jul 11), aged 97.

In a letter to his wife Mrs Barbara Baker dated Jul 12, PM Lee expressed his deepest condolences and paid tribute to her husband’s contributions to Singapore.



Mr Baker had described himself as an “accidental diplomat”, as he had wanted to become a teacher and taught at several schools when he returned from his studies in London.



But PM Lee said Mr Baker was a “natural diplomat” with his “affable personality and gift for getting along with people.”



He pointed to Mr Baker’s appointment as High Commissioner to Malaysia, which spanned four Malaysian prime ministers – Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Razak, Hussein Onn and Dr Mahathir Mohamad.



“The four had very different personalities, but Mr Baker got along with all of them, often exceedingly well, especially Tun Razak with whom he had been close friends since their student days in London,” PM Lee wrote.



While Mr Baker is best remembered for his role in managing Singapore’s relations with Malaysia, PM Lee noted that the diplomat was Singapore’s first High Commissioner to India – an appointment which he took up “out of a sense of duty to the country.”



“Singapore lost a patriot who devoted his life to public service,” PM Lee said in his letter. “Singapore will long remember Mr Baker for his distinguished service.”

