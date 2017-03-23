A*STAR hopes to attract 500 SMEs in 5 years for Model Factories initiative

SINGAPORE: To encourage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to adopt new technology, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) will be setting up two model factories, which are expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year.

They come under the Model Factories initiative – which hopes to allow companies to experiment with advanced technology and was announced during the Committee of Supply debates earlier this month – the factories will focus on manufacturing technology.

They will be hosted at Singapore Institute for Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech), as well as the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC). The research agency hopes to attract 500 SMEs to tap on these platforms over the next five years, it said at a preview of SIMTech on Thursday (Mar 23).

The factory at SIMTech will feature a Manufacturing Control Tower Platform, an infocomm technology solution that will give companies visibility of their manufacturing operations in real time, A*STAR said. This will assist in decision-making in response to consumer demand. Master classes and workshops on the latest manufacturing system technologies will also be conducted.

The model factory at ARTC will feature technologies focused on heavy engineering such as additive manufacturing and advanced robotics.

At the preview of the model factory at SIMTech, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon urged SMEs to embrace a mindset change in order to catch up with multinational companies.

“Today, MNCs are also looking for innovation and SMEs that can provide them with better services and better product offerings,” Dr Koh said, adding that undergoing transformation will also help SMEs which want to internationalise.

"If (SMEs) are more productive and more competitive, (they) can bring (their) cost down but at the same time offer a unique product that allows (them) to capture growth markets overseas.”