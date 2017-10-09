A*Star research fellow fined for illegal GST refund on Tiffany ring

SINGAPORE: A research fellow at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) has been fined S$7,000 after being convicted of two Goods and Services Tax (GST) offences on Monday (Oct 9).

Chinese national Bai Jiaming, 31, was convicted last Friday to engaging the help of a tourist to claim a GST refund of S$1,544 for a Tiffany diamond ring that he had purchased in Singapore. He was fined S$4,000 for the offence.



He was also fined $3,000 for obtaining a Prada bag and ring from the tourist after GST refunds were claimed for both items. He had then attempted to bring it back in to Singapore from the transit area.

Bai had colluded with his A*STAR colleague Zhang Baicheng, and his colleague's father Zhang Yaoqun to carry out the tax crime.

After buying the $23,600 diamond ring to propose to his girlfriend, Bai got Yaoqun, at the suggestion of Baicheng, to claim GST refund for the ring.

As Bai is not a tourist, and is on employment pass, he cannot claim GST refunds.

All three men had entered Changi Airport Terminal 3 transit area on 11 March this year. Bai had a one-way air ticket to Jakarta, while the father-son duo had return air tickets for Bangkok.

At the transit area, Baicheng also got his father to claim a GST refund for the Prada bag, which he had bought.

In the transit area, the senior Zhang received approval for the GST refund claim for the ring and the handbag at the Customs Inspection Counter. Bai then took the goods and tried to exit the transit area, but was stopped and arrested by the authorities for the suspected misuse of a boarding pass.

The GST refund amounting to a total $1,791.87 was not paid as Singapore Customs revoked it.

Bai was also found to have initially given false information during the investigation, denying that he was the purchaser of the ring and that it was Baicheng who bought the ring. He later admitted to lying only after video footage, invoice and deposit slip were shown to him.

Both father and son have been charged as well and their cases are pending.

In issuing the $7,000 fine, District Judge Adam Nakhoda said "deterrence is a consideration" for tax evasion crimes.

It is also the amount Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) prosecutor Charles Li had sought for in a hearing last week. Mr Li had asked for S$4,000 for the first charge, and S$3,000 for the second charge. He said said Bai had sought to benefit at the "expense of taxpayers", and the fraud was "premeditated".



But Bai's defence lawyer Christian Teo said the accused did not benefit from this, and it was "not an elaborate scheme". Mr Teo said this was one of Bai's "biggest expenditures in his life", his judgement was "clouded”.

In a press release, the IRAS warned that it takes a serious view of anyone who makes false declarations to seek GST refunds under the tourist refund scheme and abuses the scheme.

Offenders convicted can be fined up to S$5,000 and in default of payment, to a jail term of not more than six months.