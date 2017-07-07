A&W confirms return to Singapore next year due to popular demand

The fast-food company said it has been receiving daily requests via social media and other channels to bring the brand back to the Singapore market.

SINGAPORE: American fast food chain A&W Restaurants has confirmed it will return to Singapore in the second half of 2018.

With a Singapore leadership team already in place, A&W CEO Kevin Bazner explained in a media press release on Friday (Jul 7) that their comeback was largely due to "the daily requests via social media and other channels to bring the brand back to the Singapore market".

While customers can expect the signature favorites like coney dogs, curly fries and root beer floats, Mr Bazner said that the Singapore flagship store will have exciting menu innovations which will cater to local tastes. He also assured that all restaurants will be halal certified to cater to Muslim customers, with all beef patties sourced from Australia.

Though they have not confirmed a specific location for Singapore outlets, the CEO said that restaurants will be "opening in key neighborhood towns or regions as well as commercial malls and central business districts".

Despite the competitive local fast-food industry, Mr Bazner was not worried as A&W was one of the first fast food outlets in the country, and therefore has "the ability to leverage heritage" with its iconic branding.