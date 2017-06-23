About 27,000 private-hire cars affixed with tamper-evident decals: LTA

SINGAPORE: About 27,000 private-hire cars have been affixed with tamper-evident decals, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Jun 23), a week before new requirements kick in.

From Jul 1, all private-hire cars used to provide chauffeured services must display the issued decals to allow authorities to identify these vehicles more easily.



The decals, which are tamper-evident, must be placed at the top right corner of the front windscreen and the top left corner of the rear windscreen when viewed from the outside of the vehicle, and must be visible at all times.



From Jul 1, all private-hire cars will have to display this decal. (Image: LTA)

The decals will also help in enforcement efforts against offences such as unregistered cars providing chauffeured services or private-hire cars picking up passengers along the street, LTA had said earlier this year.

Failure to affix these decals would be an offence under the Road Traffic Act, with details on the penalties to be revealed at a later date, the authority said.



Under new requirements announced last year, private-hire drivers are also required to attend and pass a 10-hour course in order to receive a Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL). The course equips applicants with knowledge on private-hire car rules and regulations as well as service quality and safety.

To date, LTA said it has received about 39,000 PDVL applications. Of these, 33,000 have been given approval to register for the PDVL course and about 500 have done so, the authority added.

Those who submit their applications by Jun 30 will have a one-year grace period to take the course, during which they can continue to drive. However, those who apply after the deadline will have to obtain their licence before they can hit the roads.