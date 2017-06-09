About 90% of CNG cars inspected, 105 had gas leakage: LTA

SINGAPORE: About 90 per cent of the roughly 1,600 private cars fitted with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders have had their vehicles inspected or have applied to get the CNG system removed, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).



It gave this update on Friday (Jun 9), the deadline for owners of private cars to send their vehicles for checks. The inspections were called for by LTA in the interest of public safety, after two recent incidents which saw CNG taxis catch fire.

All 950 CNG taxis have already been required to go for compulsory testing before they are allowed on the roads.

Of the 1,363 cars inspected, 105 were found with gas leakage, said LTA. Owners of vehicles that have failed the inspection have to rectify the failure and have their vehicles re-inspected at any of the authorised inspection centres by the deadline stated in the re-inspection notices, the authority added.

Owners who do not send their vehicles for inspection as required face a fine of up to S$1,000 or jail of up to three months. Those penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.

"We would like to remind all vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles are regularly maintained and meet the necessary road-worthiness tests," said LTA.

It added that CNG vehicle owners should not smoke in their vehicles, and if they detect any sulphur-like odour similar to the smell of rotten eggs, the vehicles should be sent for inspection immediately.