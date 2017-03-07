Accident on TPE injures 2, halts traffic in Punggol

SINGAPORE: An accident along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) injured two and brought traffic to a standstill on Tuesday (Mar 7) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident along the TPE towards Changi, after Lorong Halus, at about 6.40am.

It dispatched an ambulance to the scene and sent the two injured people to Changi General Hospital.

Photos of the heavy traffic in Punggol were shared online, with some posting on Twitter and Facebook that they were affected by the traffic jam.

One Facebook user commented that a journey from Fernvale to Punggol took him 40 minutes, while another said he had travelled only 400m for an hour since he left his home at 7.45am.