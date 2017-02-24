Action taken against 4,400 who submitted false claims for SkillsFuture credit

SINGAPORE: Action has been taken against more than 4,400 people who submitted false claims for SkillsFuture credits, and the agency behind the initiative said it has taken immediate measures to tighten its enforcement system.

In a media release on Friday (Jan 24), SkillsFuture Singapore said it discovered that about 4,400 people had submitted false claims, effectively encashing their SkillsFuture credit without attending any courses.



The majority – more than two-thirds – of the claims were submitted towards the end of January 2017, and were picked up by its data analytics system.



SkillsFuture Singapore said it has issued letters to these individuals to recover the money, which totals about S$2.2 million.



Until this incident, the number of false claims submitted has been low, said SkillsFuture Singapore, adding that it picked up approximately 80 such claims per month in the last few months.



The initiative, which gives all Singaporeans aged 25 and above a sum to help pay for approved skills-related courses, was launched in 2016. By the end of its inaugural year, more than 126,000 Singaporeans had used their SkillsFuture credit.



The agency noted that the objective of SkillsFuture credit was to allow such Singaporeans to upgrade their skills. "In this spirit, the course directory and claims process were designed to be simple, inclusive and user-friendly.



"It is regrettable that some individuals have abused the system and submitted false claims."



SKILLSFUTURE STEPPING UP CHECKS, AUDITS

SkillsFuture Singapore added that it has stepped up its checks and audits, both on individual claims as well as training providers.



A committee comprising SkillsFuture Singapore board members has been set up, to review the policies and procedures for processing claims and disbursements to training providers, employers and individuals.

It is also intensifying the scope and frequency of checks and audits, as well as strengthening the sensitivity of its data analytics system in flagging anomalies, it said.

It added that it would continue taking errant users of the system to task, and make more explicit the penalties for false claims when individuals submit their claims.



Providing false information to SkillsFuture Singapore carries a maximum penalty of S$10,000 fine, up to 12 months in jail, or both.

The agency added that it plans to conduct mystery shopping audits to address unethical and misleading marketing practices, following a recent move to issue a set of marketing guidelines to training providers.