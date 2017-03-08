Action taken against man, former wife for unauthorised share trading

SINGAPORE: Action has been taken against a man and his former wife for unauthorised share trading, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday (Mar 8).

Between September and December 2007, Wang Boon Heng, who was an undischarged bankrupt at the time, had carried out share trading for his own benefit in accounts opened in the name of his former wife, Foo Jee Chin, MAS said in a news release. The accounts were with DMG & Partners and UOB Kay Hian.

Wang did the same with accounts opened in the name of another person, who the regulator did not name.

MAS added that by allowing Wang to trade using her accounts, Foo had also intentionally deceived DMG and UOB Kay Hian, which did not know that the trades were carried out for the benefit of someone other than the named account holder.

MAS began civil penalty action against the pair in December 2013. In December 2016, the State Courts ordered that Wang and Foo pay a civil penalty of S$75,000 and S$50,000 respectively, as well as S$58,636.23 for the legal costs and disbursements incurred by MAS for the civil penalty action.

The other, unnamed account holder was issued a warning letter for allowing Wang to trade in his accounts. MAS said that it took into account the man's full cooperation when deciding on the appropriate action to take.

“This civil penalty action reflects MAS’ firm stance against unauthorised share trading, which is a deception against broking firms that are unaware of the beneficial owner behind the trades," said Lee Boon Ngiap, assistant managing director of capital markets at MAS.

"Such behaviours carry regulatory risks as perpetrators of insider trading and market manipulation often hide behind nominee accounts.”