ActiveSG partners youths to encourage elderly, families to get active

SINGAPORE: National movement for sport ActiveSG is now working with youths to run programmes in a bid to get more communities active.

It plans to partner institutes of higher learning to do so, collaborating first with students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central to run six programmes targeting senior citizens and families.

One of the programmes, held on Saturday (Feb 3) saw more than 200 seniors donning superhero capes while participating in a Zumba session at the ActiveSG Bedok Sports Centre. The senior citizens also took part in a walkathon and played at game stations with activities such as modified frisbee.



MP for East Coast GRC Lee Yi Shyan said such events inject fun and allow them to bond with the community, encouraging them to adopt a more active lifestyle. “If left to the individual, a lot of the elderly are not very motivated. But once they are in a group, then they find that there are friends who can encourage them.”



Sport Singapore, which runs ActiveSG, said the new initiative will benefit both students and the sport movement.



“It's a convergence of our interests; on one level, by working with ITE as a whole, we are able to provide opportunities for authentic learning experiences for ITE students. On another level, ITE students, with their energy, creativity and ideas, bring additional capacity to programming that we offer,” said CEO of Sport Singapore Lim Teck Yin.



Besides its partnership with ITE, ActiveSG is also working with Nanyang Technological University students to promote an active lifestyle among persons with disabilities.



It will also engage other polytechnics and universities to reach out to more communities in the coming year.