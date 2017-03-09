ActiveSG to launch badminton, frisbee academies

SINGAPORE: National sport movement ActiveSG will launch more academies in 2017 to offer youths access to traditional sports like badminton and hockey as well as non-traditional ones gaining popularity like frisbee and floorball, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu on Thursday (Mar 9).



These new entrants will add to the current three Sports Academies - basketball, football, tennis - and two sports clubs - athletics, outdoor adventure - operational since last year.



“They offer quality programmes at very low cost for young children. They also bring families and neighbours from all backgrounds together,” said Ms Fu.



“The programmes will cater to different competency levels and provide young adults with both recreational and competitive opportunities to remain active in sports even after leaving the school system.”



She further announced that an Active Masters Programme will be launched to encourage more seniors to be physically active, through modified sports and fitness activities suitable for their conditions.



To complement ActiveSG’s programmes, the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) will continue to expand and enhance access to sporting spaces, said Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng.



“Every year, millions of Singaporeans make use of public sports facilities, and numbers continue to grow,” he observed, adding that over the past year, around 50 more sports facilities located in schools were opened to the public under the Dual-Use-Scheme (DUS).



In 2016, MCCY announced it would open up all remaining indoor sports halls and fenced fields in Government primary and secondary schools by around 2020.



Mr Baey also said the Sports-in-Precinct (SIP) programme, which creates sporting venues in local neighbourhoods, will initiate around 20 projects across Singapore by 2020, supported by a S$50 million fund unveiled at Budget 2017.



The pilot SIP project, hosted in Boon Lay, features a street soccer court with an artificial turf in contrast to the more common hard court. “Residents in Jurong Spring can also look forward to similar facilities later this year,” said Mr Baey.



“We will be expanding the programme to include precincts that are not under HDB’s Neighbourhood Renewal Programme… More residents can enjoy playing sports closer to their homes.”