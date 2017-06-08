Actor Julian Hee hurt in alleged altercation, police investigating

SINGAPORE: Police said on Thursday (Jun 8) they are investigating allegations that TV actor Julian Hee was hurt in an altercation at the car park next to Old Airport Road Hawker Centre on Wednesday.

Mr Hee alleged that he was pushed and hit by another driver, after the driver had opened his car door and banged into the actor's car.

In a Facebook post describing Wednesday afternoon's events, Mr Hee said: "I came down and said, 'Come on!' He started a tirade against me and asked me if I see (sic) any damage on my car."

Mr Hee added that he spotted a dent on his vehicle, after which the other driver allegedly called him an "idiot" and said his car's door could not reach that dent.



"I said don't call me an idiot," Mr Hee wrote. "He pushed me. And started hammering me. I blacked out and fell on the floor ... A person called the police and ambulance."

Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 1.05pm on Wednesday. A 39-year-old man was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital, they said.