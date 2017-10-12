Actress Jeanette Aw leaves Mediacorp and Hype to 'go solo'

SINGAPORE: Actress Jeanette Aw announced on Thursday (Oct 12) that she is leaving Mediacorp and talent agency Hype Records-Artiste Network, saying it is time to move on.

"Going solo. Yes, it's official," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"This decision was deliberated upon over time. Personal growth, the environment, that little voice within that simply grew louder and the universe showing me it was time to move on," she added.



Aw, 38, has been with Hype Records for 15 years, as long as she has been with Mediacorp. She said her decision to go solo would give her greater control over her career.

"I guess sometimes I meet with certain frustrations at work and being vocal isn’t a good idea at all. And I’m done with always being on the receiving end of instructions and not being able to contribute in a bigger way," she told Toggle in an interview, adding that she "thought long and hard" before coming to the decision.

Commenting on her decision, Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency said: “We have a long and positive working relationship with Jeanette, and look forward to working directly with her for future projects.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aw leaves at the height of her career. She has been nominated eight times for best actress at the Star Awards, and won her first best actress accolade last year for her role in the Channel 8 drama The Dream Makers 2.

In 2012, she founded a production company called Picturesque Films where she tried her hand at filmmaking.



This year, she wrote, directed and produced her own short film, The Last Entry, which is currently in post production. It will be released in the second half of next year, and Aw plans to submit it for short film festivals and competitions.

"I’ve always believed that to grow, as a person and as an actor, I need to welcome challenges, in this case find new challenges. I’ve always believed in the need to renew and reinvent the self, and reignite the passion along the way," said Aw in her Facebook post.

"Now, a new journey begins."