Additional charge for man who allegedly fired flare into hawker centre

Aw Chong Loong at the State Courts on Monday (Nov 20). 
By Kamini Devadass @KaminiCNA
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: A man who was charged for allegedly setting off a flare into a hawker centre in Ang Mo Kio was slapped with an additional charge on Monday (Nov 20).

Aw Chong Loong, 50, was charged with possessing an explosive substance without a licence under the Arms and Explosives Act.

This is his second charge, after he was previously charged for committing a negligent act, which could have hurt someone.

Aw had allegedly set off a signal flare at Block 226C, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 4.30pm on Sept 26.

If found guilty of his first charge, Aw may be jailed up to one year and/or fined up to S$5,000.

If found guilty of his second charge, Aw may be jailed up to three years and fined up to S$5,000.

Aw, who is unrepresented, will appear in court again on Dec 4.

Source: CNA/kc

