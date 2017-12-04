'Additional safety measures' delayed flag-off for some StanChart Marathon runners: Organiser

SINGAPORE: Additional security measures put in place for this year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon had caused "a number of participants" to miss the 4.30am flag-off time for the race, said organiser IRONMAN Asia on Monday (Dec 4).

Channel NewsAsia had earlier reported about complaints by some runners about poor organisation of the baggage deposit area that resulted in them missing the flag-off time for their races, connection issues with the marathon's mobile app and lack of management during the distribution of finishers' T-shirts.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, organiser IRONMAN Asia said it regretted that "this year saw some negative feedback from some participants about a few facets of the race day experience".

It said that baggage deposit began "as communicated" at 2am and that "runners who arrived early" were able to deposit their baggage and reach the pens in time for the start of the race at 4.30am.

"However, we do understand that a number of participants were delayed as a result of additional safety measures this year," the organiser said.

It added that "as communicated in the race guide", additional precautionary safety measures put in place for this year's race required all runners to empty their belongings into transparent carriers before depositing them.

"Upon being alerted to the delays, we immediately deployed additional manpower to manage the security processes," it said, adding that all baggage deposits were completed by 5.50am and that the last runner had crossed the start line at 6am.

Cut-off times were also extended "across all points throughout the route" including the finish line to ensure runners were given the full 7 hours and 30 minutes to complete the race, said IRONMAN Asia.

Participants also complained that although they had registered for the size they wanted for finishers' T-shirts, they ended up with the wrong size as there were no staff members to manage how the T-shirts were distributed.

In response, IRONMAN Asia said that all those who made the cut-off time were given T-shirts.

"As communicated in the pre-race FAQs on the website, tees are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis," it said, adding that it apologised to runners who were unable to collect the size of their choice.

Some runners relying on the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon mobile app to track their progress also reported that the app did not record their run properly.

IRONMAN Asia said that some runners may have experienced "intermittent connection issues with the app".

"We began immediate remedial work on this and rectified before the end of the race," it said. "All participants were able to access their results online once they had crossed the finish line."

The organiser said it had taken on participants' feedback as it looked at ways to "continuously enhance the race experience".