Adults can soon use Medisave to pay for vaccines recommended by MOH

SINGAPORE: From Nov 1, 2017, adults can use Medisave to pay for recommended vaccinations as part of a new immunisation schedule, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday (Oct 21).

To boost awareness of vaccinations among adults, the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS) will "provide guidance on vaccinations that persons aged 18 years and older should adopt to protect themselves against vaccine-preventable diseases", MOH said.

With this new scheme, MOH said it hopes that adults who have not been previously vaccinated or who are at risk will be able to make more informed choices on vaccination for personal protection.

The NAIS will comprise seven types of vaccines that protect against 11 diseases, including:

- Influenza

- Pneumococcal (PCV13/PPSV23)

- Human papillomavirus (HPV2/HPV4)

- Tetanus

- Diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap)

- Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR)

- Hepatitis B

- Varicella

“Vaccination provides a person with protection against infectious diseases, and is one of the strategies to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks in the community," said Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min.

"While the coverage for vaccinations under the National Childhood Immunisation Programme has been high for most of the vaccines, there is low awareness of the benefits of adult vaccination for personal protection and protection of at-risk family members."

Dr Lam added: "With the introduction NAIS, we hope to encourage Singaporeans to take up the recommendations made in the NAIS, to protect themselves and their loved ones against the relevant infectious diseases."

To help Singaporeans pay for the recommended adult vaccines, Singaporeans will be able to use up to S$400 of their Medisave per account under the Medisave400 scheme for the recommended vaccinations.

