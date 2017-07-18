Afro-Asia Building to be demolished in November

SINGAPORE: The Afro-Asia Building, one of the oldest office blocks along Robinson Road, will soon be demolished.



Afro-Asia Shipping Co (AAS) and Shimizu Corporation Investment and Development Division on Tuesday (Jul 14) announced a joint venture to redevelop the Afro-Asia Building from a seven-storey building into a 19-storey one with offices, food and beverage outlets and a rooftop garden.

The new building will be constructed at a cost of S$320 million.



Demolition is set to take place in November and construction is expected to start in April next year, with completion of the project scheduled for mid-2020.

In the media statement, Mr Hideto Kawakami, deputy general manager of Shimizu Corporation said: "For the new development, we will be bringing in the latest eco-friendly designs and state of the art technology from Japan to meet the future needs of commercial occupiers. They can expect flexible and efficient prime space with a modern touch that will accommodate the latest and future working trends."

Built in the 1950s, the seven-storey Afro-Asia building is currently home to MPH Bookstores. It will be 120 metres away from the upcoming Shenton Way MRT station, due to be completed by 2021.