After 16 years in jail, killer in Anthony Ler case seeks presidential clemency

SINGAPORE: After spending 16 years in jail, a 31-year-old Singaporean man is appealing to President Halimah Yacob to set him free.

He was just a teenager when he was coaxed by Anthony Ler into murdering Ler’s wife Annie Leong in 2001. The man’s identity was not reported during the High Court trial in 2001, as he was only 15 years old when he committed the grisly crime.

Earlier this week, the President’s Office confirmed that it had received the petition for clemency from lawyer Peter Ong of Templars Law, on behalf of the convicted teen killer.

A spokesman of the President’s Office said the petition received on Nov 17, is the second clemency plea. The first petition was submitted to former President Tony Tan in 2013.

Z, as he was named in court documents during the trial, was sentenced to be detained at the President’s pleasure. His accomplice, Ler, 35, was hanged in December 2002 after having failed in his appeal against his conviction for abetting the murder of his wife.

The high-profile crime shocked the nation when the court heard that Z was offered S$100,000 to commit the murder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On May 14, 2001, Z had waited to kill Ms Leong, 30, at the lift landing on the fourth floor of a HDB block in Hougang.

When Ms Leong emerged from the lift, Z went up to her from behind and slashed her neck with a steak knife before stabbing her in the chest. Ms Leong died in hospital several hours later.

A psychiatrist report submitted to the court said Z was manipulated by Ler to commit the murder. Z, who had known Ler since he was 10 years old, had looked up to Ler as a role model.

Channel NewsAsia understands that Z’s mother has been visiting him in prison and has included her testimony in the clemency petition.