After stellar SEA Games outing, synchronised swimmers set sights on Asian Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore's synchronised swimmers splashed their way to their best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded SEA Games, but captain Debbie Soh, 19, said the team is already eyeing next year's Asian Games in Indonesia.

"Our coach and the support team might want us to aim higher, for example, the Asian Games," she told Channel NewsAsia before a training session at the Toa Payoh Swimming Complex.

"As of right now, we are quite strong in the Southeast Asian region, so we have to aim further and retain our title in the next SEA Games."

The SEA Games 2017 synchronised swimming team, comprising (from left) Gwyneth Goh, Shae-Lynn Tan, Ariel Sng, Debbie Soh, Miya Yong, Vivien Tai, Rachel Thean and Hannah Chiang.

Soh had a hand in all three of Singapore's synchronised swimming victories at this year's Games, earning Singapore's first gold medal of the competition in the solo free event before helping the team triumph in the duet technical and team free events.

But to continue doing well at major competitions, coach Maryna Tsimashenka knows the team can ill-afford to rest on its laurels.

"When we saw that our scores came in first, of course we were happy," she said. "But we know that next year we have (new members), and we have a big competition like the Asian Games."

Singapore has never sent a synchronised swimming team to the Asian Games, where heavyweights like China and Japan regularly dominate the sport.

Yet for next year's edition, Tsimashenka is targeting "three or four team routines" for them to excel in. "We want to show that the Singapore team can do much better," she said.

METEORIC RISE

When Tsimashenka talks about taking the team to the next level, she really means it.

The girls train for an average of six to eight hours a day, six days a week. Weekends are reserved for acrobatics in the gym. In their pool sessions, they swim 15-minute warm-up laps in the pool before practising new routines with the music on.

Every acrobatic jump is scrutinised. Each unsatisfactory routine is repeated.

The team pulling off an acrobatic move. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

Overseas exposure counts too. To prepare the team for this year's Games, Tsimashenka took them to international competitions like the French Open, Japan Open and FINA World Championships.

After that, "hard work and team effort" brought home the gold, she added.

This sterling showing is the latest chapter in the stunning rise of the nine-member team, of which six are SEA Games debutants. Only Soh, Miya Yong and Gwyneth Goh remain from the 2015 squad that clinched two gold medals on home soil.

For Soh, the new faces meant the seniors had to "work quite hard" to push the team beyond the level of previous groups.

"I feel like this team is actually easier to gel with because our age range isn’t so wide," she said. "There were some struggles along the way, but we managed to work together in the end to achieve what we did."

The team going through their moves before executing them in the water. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

One of the debutants, Vivien Tai, admitted that her first SEA Games was a "nerve-wracking" experience. However, the 15-year-old was heartened after seeing the overwhelming support for the team.

"Being able to get a gold medal for our team event was a really proud moment," she said. "I'm looking forward to more overseas competitions as it is really an honour to represent our country."

And Singaporeans are sitting up and taking notice. As of Wednesday (Aug 30), a video of the team's winning routine at this year's Games has racked up more than 2.7 million views on Channel NewsAsia's Facebook page.

Yong, who partnered Soh to win gold in the duet technical event, believes this augurs well for the sport.

"For so many people to have seen us, it will really help our sport gain more recognition," the 17-year-old said. "More people will be able to join because they’ll see that synchronised swimming in Singapore is actually not bad."

STAMP OF APPROVAL

Members of the 2015 SEA Games synchronised swimming team that won gold in the team and free combination events said the sport is definitely on the rise here.

"Ever since we won our first gold in 2015, the sport has gained more attention and this team is able to have more training camps overseas and is more focused on pushing to get another gold medal," said Crystal Yap, 21.

The team practising a routine. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

Yap went on to praise the current crop of synchronised swimmers for performing beyond expectations at this year's Games. "They haven't been together for a very long time, but I feel like they're better than our previous team," she added.

Stephanie Chen, 22, said the girls have only been together for two years, but "the rate that they're improving at is a lot faster than we did".

The duo have left the sport to focus on their studies, but occasionally return to give pointers and help with training.

Yap feels the girls have "a lot of potential" and are capable of reaching the pinnacle of sporting achievement.

"They are still very young, and the average age in this group is younger than the previous team," she said. "So, if they keep training, they have the potential to enter the Olympics."