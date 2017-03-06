AGC looking into case of MMA instructor jailed 4 years for sexual assault: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) is looking into the case of MMA instructor Joshua Robinson who was handed a four-year jail sentence last Thursday for sexually assaulting two teenage girls.



Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said on Monday (Mar 6) that he understands there is "public disquiet" over the sentence. "People are naturally upset. Parents in particular," he said on the sidelines of a fund-raising event.



However, Mr Shanmugam said it's not an appropriate time for him to comment on the case because the matter is not concluded and the time for appeal has not ended.

"The decisions on which charges to proceed is a matter within AGC’s discretion. AGC makes the decisions based on precedents, and what kind of sentence is meted out depends on previous cases.

"Having said that, my understanding is that AGC is looking into this," he added.

Robinson was sentenced to four years' jail on Mar 2 for sexually assaulting two teenage girls and filming the assaults for his own "perverse pleasure". Police officers had seized 5,902 obscene films, including 321 films of child pornography when they raided his apartment. The haul is believed to be the largest collection of pornography seized from an individual in Singapore.

In July 2015, a month after he was arrested and released on bail, Robinson showed a six-year-old girl an explicit video of his girlfriend performing a sexual act on him, while the girl's father was busy training a short distance away.

On Sunday, an online petition calling for a harsher sentence for Robinson was posted on change.org.



Parent and early childhood educator Sarah Woon, who started the petition, said she found the four-year sentence "unacceptable and absolutely intolerable". As of Monday evening, the petition has collected more than 9,300 signatures.