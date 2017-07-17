AGC looking into Li Shengwu’s comments on Singapore court system

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said on Monday (Jul 17) it is looking into comments made by Mr Li Shengwu – the eldest son of Mr Lee Hsien Yang – on Singapore’s court system.

In a Facebook post last Saturday, Mr Li shared a link to a Wall Street Journal article on the family feud between his father, his aunt Lee Wei Ling and his uncle Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, calling it a good summary.

He also made a comment criticising the court system in Singapore.

The post has since been taken down, but has been widely shared on various platforms.

In response to media queries, the AGC said on Monday it is aware of the post and is looking into the matter.

The dispute between the Lee siblings over their father Lee Kuan Yew’s family home spilled into the public sphere when Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang accused the Prime Minister of abusing his power in his handling of the Oxley Road property.

After a public spat over two weeks and a two-day Parliament debate – during which the Prime Minister delivered a ministerial statement in a bid to refute the allegations and expressed regret over the spat – Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his sister released a joint statement. They repeated their previous allegations, but said they would cease presenting further evidence on social media "provided that we and our father's wish are not attacked or misrepresented".

PM Lee said he shared the wish to manage the disagreement in private, but said he stands by what he said in Parliament.