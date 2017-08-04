AGC to start proceedings against Li Shengwu for contempt of court over Facebook post

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has filed an application in the High Court on Friday (Aug 4) to begin committal proceedings against Mr Li Shengwu for contempt of court.

This is in connection with a Facebook post he had put up on Jul 15 that criticised the Singapore court system, said the AGC in a statement.



It added that a warning letter had been issued to Mr Li, the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and eldest son of Mr Lee Hsien Yang over his Facebook post.

The AGC's statement is reproduced below:

The Attorney-General’s Chambers will today file an application in the High Court for leave to commence committal proceedings against Mr Li Shengwu for contempt of court in connection with the publication of a Facebook post.



On 15 July 2017, Mr Li posted on his Facebook page the following: “If you’ve been watching the latest political crisis in Singapore from a distance, but would like a summary, this is a good one. (Keep in mind, of course, that the Singapore government is very litigious and has a pliant court system. This constrains what the international media can usually report.)



The Post contained a link to an April 2010 editorial published by the New York Times, entitled “Censored in Singapore”.

Mr Li’s Post was republished widely in Singapore after it was posted. On 21 July 2017, the AGC issued a letter of warning to Mr Li about the Post. In our letter, the AGC had asked that Mr Li purge the contempt, by doing the following by 5 pm on 28 July 2017:



(a) delete and remove the Post from his Facebook page and any other social/online media and other documents in his possession, custody or control;



(b) issue and post prominently a written apology and undertaking in the terms stated in the AGC’s letter on his Facebook page.

On 27 July 2017, Mr Li wrote to the AGC to request an extension of time till 5 pm on 4 August 2017 to respond to the AGC’s letter. The AGC agreed to Mr Li’s request on the same day.



As Mr Li has failed to purge the contempt and to apologise by the extended deadline, an application for leave to commence committal proceedings for contempt against him will today be filed in the High Court.



