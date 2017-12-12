Agency runner charged with aiding illegal employment of foreign domestic worker

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old employment agency runner has been charged with helping to illegally employ a foreign domestic worker - about three years after she was convicted of the same offence.

Ng Siew Leng was charged on Dec 7 for "abetting the illegal employment" of a foreign domestic worker, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release on Tuesday (Dec 12).

She had arranged for an Indonesian foreign domestic worker to work in an employer's household between Apr 7 and Apr 28 this year without first getting a valid work pass for her.

"By illegally deploying the foreign domestic worker for three weeks, Ng had abetted the employer to commit an illegal employment offence," said MOM.

As Ng was previously convicted in May 2014 for the same offence, she faces stiffer penalties of a fine of up to S$30,000 and a mandatory jail term of at least one month.

She was previously fined S$10,000 in default of three weeks' jail. Another count of the same offence was taken into consideration.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, employers are not allowed to hire a foreigner without first getting a valid work pass for the employee.

Foreign domestic workers are also only allowed to work for the official employer and at the address stated on their work permit card.

Those who break the laws can be fined up to S$30,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. Repeat offenders face stiffer penalties including mandatory jail terms, and will also be barred from employing foreign domestic workers.

