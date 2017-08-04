'Agent of foreign influence', LKY School Prof Huang Jing had international profile

SINGAPORE: The professor who tried to use his position to influence Singapore's foreign policy was a man who governments, education, research, business and non-profit organisations all over the world had consulted on policy issues.

On Friday (Aug 4), the Ministry of Home Affairs identified Professor Huang Jing as an "agent of influence of a foreign country", saying that he had "knowingly interacted with intelligence organisations and agents of the foreign country, and co-operated with them to influence the Singapore Government’s foreign policy and public opinion in Singapore".

He was Lee Foundation Professor on US-China relations at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), as well as the director of the school's Centre on Asia and Globalisation.

Prof Huang's profile on the LKYSPP website showed that he has been consulted frequently by a wide range of government, education, research, business and non-profit organisations in China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Russia, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and Singapore on policy issues, and has written numerous policy papers. He also frequently advised the Tibetan leaders-in-exile on international affairs, the website said.

Prof Huang published extensively on Chinese elite politics, China’s development strategy and foreign policy, US-China relations, Sino-Japanese relations, China’s military and its political role, security issues in the Asia Pacific, Taiwan, and the North Korea nuclear issue.

His book, Factionalism in Chinese Communist Politics, won the prestigious Masayoshi Ohira Memorial Prize. He also wrote two other books, Crisis and Challenges in US-China Relations, 1989-1993, and Inseparable Separation; the Making of China’s Taiwan Policy.

Prof Huang also wrote columns, policy briefs and opinion pieces for The Global Times, Caixin and People's Daily in China, and The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao in Singapore, as well as provided analysis of news events on Channel NewsAsia's programmes.

An American citizen, Prof Huang had previously worked at the Brookings Institution, at Stanford and Utah State universities, as well as Harvard University, where he received his PhD. He was tenured in the United States in 1998.



In addition to his academic portfolio, Prof Huang sits on Keppel Land's board of directors.

He is also on the board of Fujitsu-JAIMS Foundation in Japan, the advisory board of the Beijing-based Center on China and Globalization as well as private think tank The European House – Ambrosetti.

He is also on the Steering Committee of the NUS Research Institute in Suzhou, and is part of the Global Agenda Council at the World Economic Forum.

Prof Huang gained the attention of local social media last year after he was reportedly involved in an incident in which the professor asked a taxi driver to step out of his vehicle by way of showing respect to him.

Prof Huang's wife, Shirley Yang Xiuping, was aware that he was acting through his position at LKYSPP to advance the agenda of a foreign country, MHA said. Both are permanently barred from re-entering Singapore.