'Agent of foreign influence' Professor Huang Jing has left Singapore: MHA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed on Friday (Sep 8) that Professor Huang Jing and his wife Yang Xiuping have left Singapore.

Dr Huang's permanent residence status was revoked in August after the Singapore Government identified him as being an "agent of foreign influence".

MHA said on Aug 23 that Dr Huang and his wife were given a grace period of 14 days to leave after their appeal to stay in Singapore had been rejected. They are permanently barred from re-entering the country, MHA added.

Singapore authorities announced on Aug 4 that the senior academic, who was with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, was found to have interacted with a foreign country with the aim of bringing about a change in the direction of Singapore's foreign policy.



MHA did not name the foreign country with which Dr Huang was said to be interacting, but said his wife was aware of his activities.

Dr Huang has denied the accusations against him.

