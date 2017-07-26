AHTC-appointed independent panel files lawsuit against Workers' Party MPs over 'improper' payments: HDB

SINGAPORE: An independent panel appointed by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) has filed a lawsuit against Aljunied GRC MPs Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh and a number of others, over alleged improper payments amounting to millions of dollars.

The suit alleges that the three Workers' Party (WP) MPs have acted in breach of their fiduciary duties, according to a statement by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Jul 26).

HDB said it had been given a copy of the Statement of Claim as part of the panel's terms of appointment.

HDB said the claim document contains “serious allegations of misconduct”, including alleging that Ms Lim and Mr Low misled the town council, and gave false or inadequate reasons to justify a waiver of tender and allowed the appointment of AHTC’s former managing agent FM Solutions and Services (FMSS).

The document also accused Ms Lim and Mr Low of deciding on AHTC’s behalf that the town council’s then-deputy secretary and general manager How Weng Fan and her late husband Danny Loh would set up and incorporate FMSS. This was done even before the incumbent managing agent, CPG, had apparently expressed a preference to be released, HDB said.

The document also alleges that the appointment of FMSS and FM Solutions and Integrated Services (FMSI) – the former Essential Maintenance Services Unit contractor for AHTC – was “made in bad faith and/or improper purposes”, including to benefit the two FMSS owners.

The independent panel is asking to rescind the contracts with FMSS and FMSI, and is seeking compensation wrongfully paid out to the companies of more than S$33 million – subject to Ms Lim, Mr Low, FMSS, FMSI or Ms How showing which payments were lawful, HDB said.

“HDB is studying the details of the claim, and has asked AGC to advise on the matter,” the statutory board added.

“WE ACTED IN GOOD FAITH AND BEST INTERESTS OF RESIDENTS”: WP

In a joint statement to the media on Wednesday, the three MPs rejected the allegations and said they intend to “vigorously” contest the lawsuit.

“The WP MPs have acted in good faith and in the best interests of the town council and our residents,” the statement said, adding that they “have not benefited a single cent” from the appointment of FMSS.

The statement said Mr Low and Ms Lim have been asked to give an account of profits made from the appointment of FMSS, or pay damages of not less than S$1.25 million. Ms Lim and Mr Singh have also been asked to pay damages of S$2.8 million for the wrongful appointment of architects.

The party has engaged law firm Tan Rajah and Cheah to defend the three MPs, as well as two other WP members named as defendants in the lawsuit: Mr Chua Zhi Hon, a former member of the WP Youth Wing executive committee; and Mr Kenneth Foo, the party’s deputy organising secretary.

“In the course of these proceedings, we will be furnishing more information so that all concerned will be clearer on the issues and why we made the decisions and acted as we did,” the statement added.

PANEL SET UP TO REVIEW KPMG REPORT

The lawsuit was brought by an independent panel set up in February to review the findings of a KPMG report, which said the town council had "serious flaws" in governance and made improper payments amounting to millions of dollars to third parties.

The panel is headed by senior counsel Philip Jeyaretnam, and comprises senior counsel N Sreenivasan and KPMG managing partner Ong Pang Thye.

In its report, KPMG highlighted the relationship between the then-Aljunied-Hougang-Punggol East Town Council and FMSS and Essential Maintenance Service Unit contractor FM Solutions and Integrated Services (FMSI).

The auditors said the town council was exposed to "serious conflicts of interest”, as the owners of FMSS – Ms How and her late husband, Mr Danny Loh – held key management and financial control positions in the town council.

KPMG said this meant that they effectively approved and made payments to themselves when they paid FMSS.

Payments of S$33 million were made to FMSS or FMSI, including S$23 million approved by town council members with conflicts of interest, and S$10 million approved by other individuals with no payment voucher or work order, the report said.

In a statement on the formation of the independent panel, HDB noted that the KPMG report said that AHTC may look to the town councillors for the recovery of losses arising from any breaches of their fiduciary duties.