AHTC lawsuit: Lawyers for WP's Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim, Pritam Singh file joint defence

SINGAPORE: The lawyers for Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh filed their joint defence in the lawsuit against the three Workers' Party (WP) MPs, the party said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 16).



The suit was filed by an independent panel appointed by the WP-run Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) over alleged improper payments amounting to some S$33 million.

On Wednesday, the three MPs maintained that they had at all times acted in good faith and in accordance with their duties as town councillors.



"Our actions had the best interests of the residents of AHTC at heart and sought to ensure that AHTC was able to fulfil all its functions and duties, notwithstanding the difficult circumstances that we were faced with," they said in their statement on the WP website.

Among other things, the lawsuit alleged that Ms Lim and Mr Low misled the town council into waiving a tender and appointing FM Solutions and Services (FMSS) as AHTC’s managing agent.

CONTINUITY OF ESSENTIAL SERVICES WAS "AT RISK"

On Wednesday, the MPs, who are represented by law firm Tan Rajah & Cheah, released two annexes, which they said set out the circumstances and context for the appointment of FMSS.

The first annex outlined the "huge challenge" faced by Mr Low when he took over Hougang constituency after the 1991 general election.



For instance, he was "served notices less than a month after he took over, informing him that the incumbent managing agent was terminating their contract with the town council and that the town council had to quit their then-premises on short notice".



In light of his experience in Hougang, Mr Low "knew that, upon taking over Aljunied GRC, the continuity of essential services by existing service providers was at risk", the lawyers said in the annex.



The second annex described how CPG, the then-incumbent managing agent for Aljunied Town Council, served notice to be released from its contract "as soon as practicable" after the WP took over the constituency after the 2011 general election.



The town councillors considered it "too politically risky to retain a reluctant and unwilling managing agent in CPG", their lawyers said.

The MPs also "did not have the luxury of time to call for an open tender", the lawyers said, adding that the process would have taken about two months, and the new managing agent would have had less than a month to settle in.



"Doing so could result in a real danger that services to the residents would be disrupted in the meantime."

The lawyers also noted that the Ministry of National Development (MND) had recognised the difficulty faced in the handover, citing an MND town council review report dated Apr 30, 2013, which said: "… it is arguable whether this time provision of 90 days … is sufficient in all circumstances, given the need to transfer operating systems and settle other ancillary issues such as the proper handover of all existing contracts, documents and records".

The MND report had also recommended "placing safeguards to minimise the risk of disruption of critical services during a change in leadership" and proposed the option of having "contractual provisions for one-off extensions following an election where there is a change (of) party in charge of the (town council)", the lawyers said.