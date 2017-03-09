AHTC submits FY2015 financial statements 6 months after deadline

SINGAPORE: The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) submitted its financial statements for FY2015 on Feb 24, six months after the deadline, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said in a statement on Thursday (Mar 9).



MND said the Workers’ Party-run town council had written to it on Aug 12, 2016 to request more time to submit the statements “as it still had outstanding issues to resolve with its auditor”. The ministry said it was in touch with AHTC over the next few months to get a timeframe for the completion of its FY2015 audit. “However, the town council was not able to give a firm reply on the timeline for its submission, nor the exact reasons for the delays,” MND said.



The ministry noted that this is the fifth year that AHTC’s financial statements have been qualified by the town council’s external auditor. It is reviewing the latest submissions and is in the process of seeking clarifications from AHTC before the finalised financial statements are presented to Parliament, it said.



In response to the MND statement, AHTC said it had communicated the reasons for the late submission of its FY2015 financial statements.



“AHTC recently called a public tender for internal auditor services to the town council with a view to ensure compliance with the Town Councils Act and Town Councils Financial Rules on an ongoing basis. This tender did not receive any submissions from any accounting firm in Singapore. AHTC will call a second tender in due course,” said town council chairman Pritam Singh.