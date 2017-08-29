AI firm Appier attracts EDBI investment, sets up R&D unit in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) company Appier on Wednesday (Aug 30) announced it has raised US$33 million (S$44.6 million) in its latest funding round, which includes an investment from Singapore's Economic Development Board.



The statutory board's investment arm EDBI, as well as Japan’s SoftBank and South Korea’s Line and Naver, participated in the Series C investment round, bringing the total investment in the company to more than US$82 million.

Appier aims to use AI to help enterprises deal with the changing business environment by allowing them to make sense of their data, identify patterns and make informed business decisions.



The latest influx of funds will allow the company to hire global talent and extend its engineering and AI research capabilities beyond its home base, the Taiwan-headquartered company said.



To this end, CEO Chih-Yan Yu told Channel NewsAsia in a phone interview that it will set up a research and development unit in Singapore - the first outside of Taiwan.



The company already has an office here, and the R&D unit is an extension of this, he said, adding that it is currently not staffed but he has interviews for prospective candidates lined up. He also said there is no target headcount for the unit.



Asked why he thought Singapore would make a good R&D base for AI, Mr Yu said Singapore researchers are strong in certain areas such as data mining, natural language processing and robotics.



Furthermore, he pointed out that there is the opportunity to collaborate with AI.SG - a national programme launched in May. The initiative allows Singapore-based research institutes to partner AI start-ups and companies developing AI products to grow knowledge in the space, create tools and develop talent to power the country’s AI efforts.

Mr Yu added that Appier is in the initial exploration stage with AI.SG, but he hopes to leverage the connection with academia here and possibly collaborate on projects in the future.