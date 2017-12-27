AirAsia launches flight connecting Singapore and Bintulu, Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Low-cost airline AirAsia launched its inaugural flight between Singapore and Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia on Wednesday (Dec 27).

With a flight time of one hour and 50 minutes, the route is part of efforts to boost connectivity and drive trade and tourism between Singapore and East Malaysia, said AirAsia in a press release.

Flights will operate four times a week.

"AirAsia is always committed to expanding connectivity to Singapore and these direct flights reiterate our commitment to grow the connectivity in and out of the country," said Mr Spencer Lee, head of commercial at AirAsia.

"We hope the introduction of this new route will bring more visitors into Singapore next year, and this is only made possible by the continuous support rendered by Singapore’s Government and Sarawak Tourism Board."

The maiden flight, which departed Singapore at 9.10am and landed in Bintulu Airport at 11am, was received by officials including Bintulu Member of Parliament Tiong King Sing and Mr Lee Kim Shin, Sarawak's Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.