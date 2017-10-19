AirAsia's move to Changi's Terminal 4 in line with digital airline vision

SINGAPORE: AirAsia will relocate its operations to Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 on Nov 7, and this is in line with its digital airline vision, it said on Thursday (Oct 19)

The budget carrier will be located at Rows 4 and 5 of the terminal, and it will deploy 19 check-in kiosks, 14 auto bag drop machines, two document check counters and two payment counters at Row 4, with group check-in services available at Row 5, the company said in a press release.

Passengers will be able to check in at home via Web and mobile, print their bag tags at AirAsia’s self-service kiosks and drop their bags off at the auto bag drop machines. Alternatively, guests with no check-in baggage can proceed directly to the gate for their flights, it added.

The airline also said that AirAsia passengers who have registered their contact details will be notified of its move to Terminal 4 from Terminal 1 via email and SMS.

“All AirAsia flights scheduled for that day will arrive at and depart from Terminal 4. Departing and arriving flight schedules will not be affected by the move,” AirAsia said.

“Guests departing from Terminal 4 are advised to arrive three hours before departure to ensure sufficient time to move through the new terminal, while those arriving in Terminal 4 are advised to inform their loved ones of the change.”

AirAsia Singapore CEO Logan Velaitham said the move to the fully-automated terminal is in line with AirAsia’s vision of becoming a digital airline.

“This year, the focus in Singapore is to embrace Fast and Seamless Travel (FAST). We collaborated with Changi Airport Group to automate and innovate our check-in and airport experience. When you fly out of Changi with us, expect a fully automated service with FAST from door to gate, which integrates seamlessly into our own innovations on mobile and web,” he said.

The airline’s ground staff will also be on hand to assist with requests such as the purchase of travel insurance, inflight wifi or upgrading of seats, he added.

Changi Airport’s S$985 million Terminal 4 is set to open on Oct 31.

At two-stories high, Terminal 4 is the airport's smallest terminal at just half the size of Terminal 3. It has a capacity of about 16 million passengers, and will take the airport’s overall capacity to 82 million passengers a year.

To date, more than 100 trials, involving 2,500 airport staff and 1,500 volunteers, have been conducted at Terminal 4 since construction was completed last December.

Cathay Pacific and Korean Air will be the first two airlines to shift over to the new terminal on Oct 31. The first arrival and departing flights – both Hong Kong flights – at Terminal 4 will be operated by Cathay Pacific.

The remaining airlines – AirAsia, Cebu Pacific, Spring Airlines and Vietnam Airlines – will shift to Terminal 4 between Nov 2 and Nov 7.