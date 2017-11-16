AirAsia to use data from Changi's T4 operations to make bigger digitalisation push

SINGAPORE: In its push towards greater digitalisation, budget airline AirAsia will use data harnessed from its operations at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 as a case study to improve its airport processes.

Lessons from its experience at the new terminal in Singapore will be rolled out across AirAsia Group, the airline said on Thursday (Nov 16).

The budget carrier relocated its Singapore operations to Terminal 4 from Terminal 1 on Nov 7 - a move that CEO Tony Fernandes described as "another step in (its) journey to become a digital airline".

AirAsia is the largest foreign airline group in Singapore and the biggest low-cost carrier in Terminal 4, according to its press release.

Speaking at a press conference in Singapore, Mr Fernandes said the low-cost carrier has taken other steps over the past two years to push for digitalisation, and the partnership with Changi Airport Group (CAG) is the "final piece of the puzzle".



"Through collaboration with airports and government agencies, we want to improve operational, safety and commercial processes within the group by integrating data from multiple sources," he said.



The improved savings and efficiencies from the Terminal’s 4 Fast and Seamless Travel (FAST) system “align perfectly” with AirAsia’s “quest to maintain the lowest cost structure as well as seamless travel, which means lower fares for guests and more traffic for Changi”, Mr Fernandes added.



FAST initiatives include automated check-in kiosks, bag drops, immigration clearance and boarding gates powered by facial recognition technology.



This extensive use of technology makes Terminal 4 “the model airport of the future for low-cost carriers”, and has allowed the airline to reap savings, such as in the area of manpower.



This is despite initial "teething issues", such as "a bit of lagging" in the system due to large passenger volume, said AirAsia Singapore CEO Logan Velaitham.



"We are a big operator ... and we were the last batch to move in so the system must be able to take the load," he added. "That was done progressively."



On that, CAG's executive vice-president of airport development Yam Kum Weng said this boils down to how the system's "bandwidth (had) to be increased progressively to commit more efficient processing of passengers", while airline staff also needed time to get used to Terminal 4's self-boarding gate concept.



"System wise, everything is ok," Mr Yam added.



"LONG TRACK" TO BECOME DIGITAL AIRLINE



AirAsia piloted its shift towards digitalisation last year and has been investing heavily into growing its digital services. This includes financial product BIG Pay, loyalty programme and virtual currency BIG Loyalty, Rokki onboard WiFi as well as the Xcite inflight entertainment.



Other ongoing initiatives include an in-app check-in process that taps on facial recognition technology.



It is also working on the development of a permanent bag tag for its passengers.



The bag tag will likely make use of bluetooth to detect the passenger's location and flight details. It will also come with an RFID code to facilitate the location of lost baggage.



Mr Fernandes said the airline has completed the most challenging task of getting its data in place, but still has a "long way to go" to achieve its vision of a digital airline.



"It's a long way to go and the results will be in reducing cost, increasing ancillary and decreasing turnaround time," he said. "We're on track (but) it's a long track."