Albert Chua to take over as environment and water resources Permanent Secretary

SINGAPORE: Mr Albert Chua will be the new Permanent Secretary (Environment and Water Resources) in October after the current permanent secretary, Mr Choi Shing Kwok, retires, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a news release on Friday (Aug 4).

Mr Chua, 49, will relinquish his current role as Second Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs) and take over effective Oct 1.

Formerly the principal private secretary to then-Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, he also served as Singapore's High Commissioner to Australia in 2008 and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York in 2011.

He was appointed Deputy Secretary (Asia-Pacific and International Organisations) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013, and has been Second Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs) since 2014.

In its press release, the PSD noted Mr Choi's "significant contributions in providing Singaporeans with a quality living environment", including his role in the development of the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.

He was also awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Military) in 1993 and the Meritorious Service Medal in 2000 for his "significant contributions to the public service".

Mr Choi retires after 36 years of service in the public sector.