Alipay launches mobile payment at Changi Airport to target Chinese travellers

SINGAPORE: Chinese online and mobile payment platform Alipay on Thursday (Sep 7) inked a five-year deal to roll out its payment option at Changi Airport to target Chinese travellers.

The agreement with Changi Airport Group (CAG) will see Alipay's mobile payment option rolled out on a wide scale at the airport, including duty-free shops and dining outlets, the partners said in a joint news release.

Alipay is being progressively introduced at the airport and is already available at more than 78 shopping and dining outlets there, they added.

It will also be available as a mode of payment at Terminal 4 when it begins operations on Oct 31.

CHINESE TOURISTS TO GET TARGETED SHOPPING, DINING OFFERS AT CHANGI

Travellers from China are among the top spenders at Changi Airport, and their purchases accounted for a third of its record S$2.3 billion in retail sales last year, according to the media release.

As part of the new agreement, Alipay and Changi Airport will provide "customised and targeted" shopping and dining offers to Chinese passengers through the Alipay platform.

Alipay users will also get information on ongoing promotions and location-based details on shopping and dining options at the airport.

CAG’s senior vice president for airside concessions Teo Chew Hoon said the airport already provides various customised services for Chinese travellers, including Mandarin-speaking shopping concierge services and a Chinese version of the airport’s online shopping portal, iShopChangi.

"The Alipay mobile platform provides a brand new payment option to further enhance our Chinese travellers’ shopping experience here at Changi, while also providing personalised information and offers for their enjoyment," she said.

Alipay International head Douglas Feagin added that the partnership would help the airport better target Chinese customers via "big-data-based marketing capabilities", with users at different locations and with different profiles receiving targeted marketing content.

This is the first partnership between Changi Airport and a Chinese mobile payment partner.