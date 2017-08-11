All 3,700 sheep for Korban sold

SINGAPORE: All 3,700 sheep to be imported for Korban rites have been sold, the Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) announced on Friday (Aug 11).

In a media statement, JKMS thanked members of the community for their "strong support towards Korban 2017".

"Preparations for Korban at all 25 mosques are on schedule," the committee said. "The committee seeks the blessings and prayers from the community in ensuring that Korban rites 2017 will proceed smoothly."

JKMS secured 200 more animals for Korban this year than from last year, with each sheep priced at S$485, S$5 less than the price in 2016.



The 25 mosques where Korban can be performed include Masjid Sultan, Masjid Assyakirin, Masjid Kampung Siglap and Masjid Al-Istighfar.

