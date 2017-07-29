All 800 places for Haj pilgrims taken up, with 90% being first-timers: MUIS

SINGAPORE: All 800 places allocated to Muslim pilgrims from Singapore for the upcoming Haj season have been taken up, with almost 90 per cent of the successful applicants being first-timers, according to a statement by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) released on Saturday (Jul 29).



The first flight to Saudi Arabia for the local pilgrims is scheduled to depart on Aug 9. Subsequent flights will depart from Singapore from Aug 18 to 26.



The number of haj places for local pilgrims was increased to 800 earlier this year by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, from the previous 680.



Speaking at this year's Haj pre-departure briefing held at the Singapore Expo, Mr Farihullah Abdul Wahab Safiullah, head of Singapore Pilgrims' Affairs Office (SPAO), said: “We would like to thank the government of Saudi Arabia which fulfilled our request to revise our official haj quota from 680 to 800 places.”



Mr Farihullah will be leading the 22-member delegation from SPAO, which will consists of two officers from MUIS, five medical officers, 10 nursing officers and five assistant pilgrim officers.



In his speech, he also urged local pilgrims to “be vigilant, take care of their health, observe good hygiene” and to consult the medial team immediately if they are not feeling well.



“As we have known, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) still exist. MUIS will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health both in Singapore and in Saudi Arabia to protect our pilgrims from MERS-CoV,” he said.



Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, officiated the commissioning ceremony of the Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office (SPAO) on Saturday (Jul 29). (Photo: Islamic Religious Council of Singapore)

This year, there will be a minimum of 265,000 additional haj pilgrims after the Saudi government reinstated at least 20 per cent of the quota of pilgrims for all countries, said SPAO’s director Muhammad Nasir Johari.



“The safety and the security of our pilgrims are our utmost concern… Pilgrims should always communicate with their (authorised travel agents) or with their officials so that if in cases of crisis, the (SPAO) will be able to coordinate things very smoothly and also to allay any fears that family members may have back home in Singapore.”



He added: “Families at home can also follow the Singaporean pilgrims’ movement in the Holy Lands via the Haj.SG Facebook page and Instagram.”