All CNG taxis to undergo compulsory inspection by May 25

The move announced by LTA comes after two taxis fitted with compressed natural gas cylinders (CNG) caught fire recently.

SINGAPORE: All taxis fitted with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders will have to undergo mandatory testing by Thursday (May 25) to be allowed on the roads, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

This comes after two recent incidents which saw taxis with CNG cylinders catching fire. The first incident occurred on Apr 30, when a taxi exploded after catching fire, injuring four people including a firefighter. The second happened earlier this week along Marymount Road.

Following preliminary investigations, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said both CNG taxi fires occurred due to the leakage of compressed natural gas within the vehicles, which was then ignited by the lighting of cigarettes.

All 950 CNG taxis in the city-state will need to head to an authorised vehicle inspection centre (AIC) during a three-day period ending May 25 for the inspection to ensure road worthiness.

"LTA is working closely with the taxi companies and National Taxi Association to ensure the CNG taxi drivers are informed of the latest requirement, and to have all 950 CNG taxis inspected," LTA said. Each test is expected to take around 10 minutes.

CNG vehicle owners were also urged not to smoke in their vehicles, and LTA said drivers should proceed to an AIC for a vehicle inspection immediately if they detect any sulphur-like odour.