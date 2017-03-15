All fish farms affected by Johor oil spill can fully resume sales: AVA

SINGAPORE: The 12 fish farms that were affected by the massive oil spill in January have had their sales suspension fully lifted, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) on Wednesday (Mar 15).

"Fish, crustaceans and molluscs available in our market are safe for consumption," said AVA in an update on the matter.

Fish samples from the affected farms earlier passed the food safety evaluation, about two weeks after the oil spill which was caused by a collision on Jan 3 between two container vessels off Johor. It took longer, however, for the sales suspension to be lifted for molluscs as well as crustaceans like lobsters and crabs.

AVA said that since the oil spill, it has supported farmers in their clean-up efforts and regularly assessed the situation at coastal fish farms in the East Johor Strait. Samples of fish, crustaceans and molluscs were also taken from farms which were not directly affected by the spill, it added.

"The samples undergo a combination of sensory and chemical analyses to determine if the farmed aquaculture is safe for consumption," AVA said. It explained that samples are tested for the presence of petroleum and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), a group of chemicals that can be found in crude or industry oil.

Tiberias Harvest was one of first farms to have their sales suspension for fish lifted. It had expressed concern over a prolonged interruption in supply in the lead-up to Chinese New Year but was able to resume business on Jan 13.

"We are grateful for AVA’s responsiveness to farmers’ feedback and needs, and also for the guidance and materials provided for protection and clean-up measures," said Raymond Sng, the owner of Tiberias Harvest.

The oil spill also affected an 800m stretch of Changi Beach, which had to be temporarily closed to the public, as well as Pasir Ris Beach and Punggol Beach.