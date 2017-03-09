All GrabCar vehicles to get child booster seats

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing service provider Grab on Thursday (Mar 9) announced that all of its private-hire cars will soon have child booster seats.



In a press release, Grab said the vehicles will have the portable mifold Grab-and-Go child booster seat, after announcing its exclusive partnership with mifold. The booster seat can be adjusted to fit child passengers from four to seven years old, who weigh between 15kg and 36kg and are under 1.35m in height.

The booster seat can be folded in half and stored when not in use.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is mandatory for children under 1.35m in height to use a child seat when travelling in private-hire vehicles.

More than 1,000 GrabCar drivers have already received the mifold seat, and the rest will receive it in the next few months.

These GrabCars will join the GrabFamily service, which is S$2 more than the regular GrabCar base fare of S$2.50.

Parents should book a GrabFamily ride by default to ensure drivers are prepared for a ride with a child, Grab said. Those who book a GrabCar ride and do not have a child restraint with them will be charged a S$2 fee for the use of the booster seat.

"GrabFamily is becoming a popular option for families and we want to make it even easier for parents to find a child-friendly point-to-point ride anywhere, anytime," the company said.