All parties involved in Rakhine conflict should avoid making situation worse: MFA

SINGAPORE: All parties involved in the conflict in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state must avoid actions that will further worsen the situation on the ground, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Friday (Sep 8).



They should "work together to foster viable and long-term solutions, so that the affected communities can rebuild their lives", MFA said, noting that the situation is "a complex inter-communal issue with deep historical roots."

"Authorities must ensure the safety of civilians," it added. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families."

MFA said that as a close friend and fellow ASEAN neighbour, Singapore stands ready to support efforts by the regional grouping to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people in Rakhine, in accordance with the principles of the ASEAN Charter.

"The situation in Myanmar affects all ASEAN countries. We are prepared to work with the Myanmar government to support their efforts to restore peace and stability. That is in our common interest for the region," said MFA.

It noted that the Singapore Red Cross and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation have launched separate initiatives to raise funds for the affected communities, and the Singapore Buddhist Federation has expressed support for those efforts.

"The funds will be used to provide humanitarian aid to all affected people, regardless of ethnicity or religion," said MFA.